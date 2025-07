Tyrone’s Cathan McCourt, in his Skoda Fabia RS Rally 2, won the Down Stages Rally by 58.6 seconds ahead of Jonathon Greer’s Toyota Yaris Rally 2 yesterday evening.

Letterkenny man Niall Burns was alongside Greer in the Yaris.

Making up the rest of the top 3 was Jersey’s Sam Touzel.

Carndonagh and Dunfanaghy duo Aaron McLaughlin and Kevin McLaughlin had a good rally in their Volkswagon Polo, ending in 5th spot overall, while Inishowen men Conor Wilson and Kyle McBride finished 7th.