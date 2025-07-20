McDaid hails “resolve and character” as Termon banish demons of All-Ireland Gaeltacht Final to take Division 1 title

Termon were crowned Donegal All-County League Division 1 Champions after a 3-12 to 0-13 win over Four Masters in last night’s league decider at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

Caolan McDaid’s team raced into an early 2-04 to 0-01 lead after 15 minutes and were 2-06 to 0-07 ahead at the break.

However, the Donegal Town side clawed themselves back into the game in the second period and brought the deficit down to just three points.

With Four Masters getting on top, Termon had to dig deep to ensure there would be no repeat of the All-Ireland Gaeltacht Final in Meath last month.

The Burn Road outfit were firmly in control of that final but were pegged back and painfully missed out on national glory.

That wasn’t the case last night, however, as CLG An Tearmainn banished the demons of Rathcairn to storm to their first ever Donegal All County League Division 1 title.

After the game, Highland’s Oisin Kelly caught up with victorious manager Caolan McDaid:

“When you see the boys learning and taking past experiences, improving and getting better, it’s great to see.

“There were probably doubts in the players’ minds and fans’ minds from that Gaeltacht game but the boys showed a lot of character”…