Police are investigating after an elderly man was robbed in Omagh yesterday.

A significant sum of cash was taken from the “vulnerable” man on the Beltany Road.

The PSNI are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a man wearing a dark top and grey trousers, walking on the Road near the Mellon Country Inn around 8 PM.

They believe he walked from the direction of Omagh and returned in the same direction, entering a waiting car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101.