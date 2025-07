Four Masters went down 3-12 to 0-13 against Termon in last night’s Donegal All County League Division 1 Final in Letterkenny.

In the league phase, Termon finished top with Four Masters coming behind them in second spot.

Na Ceithre Maistri boss Barry Dunnion told Oisin Kelly afterwards that Termon were the best team and deserved to win the league…