Tony Holohan latest name to be linked to Presidential race

Tony Holohan is the latest high-profile name to be linked as a potential presidential candidate.

The former Chief Medical Officer refused to be drawn on the reports when approached, but cryptically said that ‘at this time’ he could neither confirm or deny it.

Mairead McGuinness and Catherine Connolly are the only declared candidates so far; however, former Riverdance star Michael Flatley hinted yesterday he could enter the fray.

John Lee – Executive Editor of the Irish Daily Mail – believes the name of the next President of Ireland has yet to emerge:

tony holohan
Tony Holohan latest name to be linked to Presidential race

20 July 2025
Police investigating after elderly man robbed in Omagh

20 July 2025
Fire services tackle blaze at former Foyle College in Derry

20 July 2025
Police appealing for witnesses to fire at Derry premises

19 July 2025
