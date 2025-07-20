Tony Holohan latest name to be linked to Presidential race

Tony Holohan is the latest high-profile name to be linked as a potential presidential candidate.

The former Chief Medical Officer refused to be drawn on the reports when approached, but cryptically said that ‘at this time’ he could neither confirm or deny it.

Mairead McGuinness and Catherine Connolly are the only declared candidates so far; however, former Riverdance star Michael Flatley hinted yesterday he could enter the fray.

John Lee – Executive Editor of the Irish Daily Mail – believes the name of the next President of Ireland has yet to emerge: