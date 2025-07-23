Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Business Matters, Ep 254: Digital hub success in Donegal – plus how the hotel sector is faring

On Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore looks at the success of the Connected (digital) Hubs in Donegal and also how the hotel sector is faring.

First up, he speaks with Majella Orr, who is manager of the Craoibhin Community Enterprise Centre in Termon which is one of the hubs with what are known as CoWork Plus spaces and she is also the manager for Gteic CarriaghÁirt 

Like some other hubs, the latter has some great summer incentives, including hot decks with fast Wifi for just €5 an hour or €10 for the whole day. This is ideal for holidaymakers, for those who travel for work, or maybe even someone with a small business who someone who wants to pursue a business idea.

Chris has also been speaking with Carolynne Murray, Vice-Chairperson of the Donegal branch of the Irish Hotels Federation, and Director and General Manager of the Shandon Hotel near Dunfanaghy.

She outlines the challenges ahead – especially the rising cost of inputs – and how they are continuing to lobby the Government for a reduction in the VAT rate in the next budget.

Carolynne Murray

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Lough Swilly RNLI
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI tasked to assist in rescue of missing kayaker and sinking boat

23 July 2025
Donegal’s Polestar Roundabout get’s lit up with the Donegal Colours. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Polestar Roundabout goes green and gold ahead of All Ireland final!

23 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 July 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 254: Digital hub success in Donegal – plus how the hotel sector is faring

23 July 2025
