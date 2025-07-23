Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Danny McDaid 15K Road Race to take place on Sunday morning

This year’s Danny McDaid 15K Road Race will take place on Sunday morning and will get underway from the Aura Leisure Centre at 10:30am.

Entry costs €15 if you register online or €20 if you register on the morning of the event.

Registration opens from 9am on Sunday.

The event is hosted by Letterkenny AC who said on Social Media: “We’re just days away from one of the most exciting running events of the summer! Whether you’re aiming for a new PB or just in it for the fun and atmosphere, the Danny McDaid 15K is the perfect race for you. Special thanks again to our sponsor, Station House Hotel, for their ongoing support. Let’s make this year’s race unforgettable, see you at the start-line”.

