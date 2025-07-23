Donegal records the highest increase in the number of Ukranians covered under the ARP scheme

A Donegal TD says at a time of rent rises and an ongoing housing crisis, it’s deeply worrying that Donegal has the highest rise in the number of properties being awarded payments under Accommodation Recognition Payments Scheme for Ukrainians.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says this is an extremely significant rise when measured against the small number of properties available to rent in Donegal at present.

However, Deputy Doherty says the rise in Donegal was over 240%, with no other county coming close.

In January of last year, Deputy Doherty says the figure was 608. Now, over 2,000 properties in the county receive payments under the ARP scheme in Donegal.

He says the failure of the government to recognise the impact of this scheme on the private rental sector is outrageous, particularly given soaring rents, and the fact that Donegal is facing a defective block crisis, as well as a housing crisis.

Deputy Doherty concludes the way the ARP scheme was structured means it has been driving up costs, particularly in parts of the state, such as Donegal, that traditionally had lower rents.

