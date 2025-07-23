Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
EPA calls for mandatory registration of private drinking water supplies

The Environmental Protection Agency says there’s an urgent need for mandatory registration of private drinking water supplies.

It’s raising concerns that many private supplies are not registered – despite serving schools, nursing homes, sports clubs and self-catering accommodation.

There are 38 small private supplies registered in Donegal.

The EPA’s Noel Byrne is Programme Manager of the Drinking Water and Wastewater Enforcement team – he says everyone has a right to safe drinking water, and supplies that aren’t registered, aren’t being monitored:

