Lough Swilly RNLI tasked to assist in rescue of missing kayaker and sinking boat

It’s been a busy 24 hours for Lough Swilly RNLI.

At 6:16pm yesterday, Lough Swilly RNLI was tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard to help locate a missing kayaker in the Kinnagoe Bay area. The all-weather lifeboat was returning from Killybegs and was quickly diverted to the kayaker’s last known location.

At 6:40pm, the Coast Guard contacted the crew to inform them that the casualty had made contact and they were stood down.

This morning, at 8:07am, the crew was again tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard, this time to assist a fishing boat sinking just off Glengad, with three persons on board.

The boat sank; however, the onboard crew managed to get themselves on a life raft from where they were recovered by a nearby fishing boat.

They were transferred to the Greencastle Coast Guard Delta and brought to Bunagee Pier, where they were assessed by the ambulance service.

Lough Swilly RNLI
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI tasked to assist in rescue of missing kayaker and sinking boat

23 July 2025
Donegal’s Polestar Roundabout get’s lit up with the Donegal Colours. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Polestar Roundabout goes green and gold ahead of All Ireland final!

23 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 July 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 254: Digital hub success in Donegal – plus how the hotel sector is faring

23 July 2025
