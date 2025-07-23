Lough Swilly RNLI tasked to assist in rescue of missing kayaker and sinking boat

It’s been a busy 24 hours for Lough Swilly RNLI.

At 6:16pm yesterday, Lough Swilly RNLI was tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard to help locate a missing kayaker in the Kinnagoe Bay area. The all-weather lifeboat was returning from Killybegs and was quickly diverted to the kayaker’s last known location.

At 6:40pm, the Coast Guard contacted the crew to inform them that the casualty had made contact and they were stood down.

This morning, at 8:07am, the crew was again tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard, this time to assist a fishing boat sinking just off Glengad, with three persons on board.

The boat sank; however, the onboard crew managed to get themselves on a life raft from where they were recovered by a nearby fishing boat.

They were transferred to the Greencastle Coast Guard Delta and brought to Bunagee Pier, where they were assessed by the ambulance service.