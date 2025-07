A man has been charged in connection with an arson attack in Derry earlier this week.

The blaze broke out at a house in the Bluebell Hill Gardens area at around 11pm on Monday.

The 38-year-old is due to appear before Derry Magistrates Court today, charged with a number of offences including arson endangering life with intent, common assault, assault on a police designated person, and possession of a Class B controlled drug.