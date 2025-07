Over 100 aid organisations are warning ‘mass starvation’ is spreading in Gaza.

Yesterday, the UN human rights office said more than a thousand Palestinians have been killed while trying to get food since May.

US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Whitkoff is travelling to Europe for meetings to try to secure new aid corridors.

Israel denies blocking aid.

Aith Sunghay, head of the UN Human Rights Office for the Palestinian territories, has this message for the Israeli government: