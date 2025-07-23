Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Polestar Roundabout goes green and gold ahead of All Ireland final!

Letterkenny’s iconic Polestar Roundabout is shining bright in support of the Donegal Senior Football Team!

A brand-new lighting system has been installed at the roundabout ahead of Sunday’s All Ireland Senior Football Final.

Donegal County Council says it has received requests over the years from community groups and organisations to light the monument in different colours for various events and celebrations. Upon receiving funding from the Minor Tourism Fund, a new lighting system now allows the Polestar to be illuminated in white by default, with the capability to display a range of colours on request to mark specific occasions.

Details on how charities and organisations can request specific colours at particular times will be released at a later date.

Lough Swilly RNLI
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI tasked to assist in rescue of missing kayaker and sinking boat

23 July 2025
Donegal’s Polestar Roundabout get’s lit up with the Donegal Colours. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Polestar Roundabout goes green and gold ahead of All Ireland final!

23 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 July 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 254: Digital hub success in Donegal – plus how the hotel sector is faring

23 July 2025
Advertisement

