Polestar Roundabout goes green and gold ahead of All Ireland final!

Letterkenny’s iconic Polestar Roundabout is shining bright in support of the Donegal Senior Football Team!

A brand-new lighting system has been installed at the roundabout ahead of Sunday’s All Ireland Senior Football Final.

Donegal County Council says it has received requests over the years from community groups and organisations to light the monument in different colours for various events and celebrations. Upon receiving funding from the Minor Tourism Fund, a new lighting system now allows the Polestar to be illuminated in white by default, with the capability to display a range of colours on request to mark specific occasions.

Details on how charities and organisations can request specific colours at particular times will be released at a later date.