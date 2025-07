A third person has died following a shooting in Fermanagh.

It happened in Maguiresbridge shortly before 8.30 this morning.

Two people were pronounced dead earlier, while a third has since died in hospital.

Another person continues to be treated for seriously injuries.

A PSNI spokesperson says there’s no ongoing risk to the public.

Fermanagh South Tyrone MP Pat Cullen says the community has been left shaken by the incident………….