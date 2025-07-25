Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Watch & Listen: Building up to the All-Ireland Final with Highland Radio

It has been a busy two weeks at the Mountain Top in Letterkenny as Highland Radio have been building up to Donegal’s fourth ever All-Ireland Senior Football Final.

As always, Highland will broadcast live match commentary of the game against Kerry on Sunday afternoon with Oisin Kelly, Brendan Kilcoyne, Tony Boyle and Brendan Devenney.

To kick off the build-up to the final, we had a bumper line-up of former All-Ireland winners at our “Big Match Countdown” at the Clanree Hotel on Monday evening the 21st of July…

Listen Back: Highland’s Road to Croker – Big Match Countdown LIVE Show

Highland’s Brendan Devenney in the company of 1992 All-Ireland winners Anthony Molloy, Tony Boyle and Martin McHugh at Monday’s event

We also broadcast a very special “The Score” programme live from Glenswilly GAA Club on the Thursday before the final.

Click the link to watch the full episode…

The Score: Live from Glenswilly

Highland’s Oisin Kelly was out and about and spoke to a number of the Donegal panel ahead of the game.

Here’s Donegal boss Jim McGuinness…

Captain Patrick McBrearty…

Kilcar’s Ryan McHugh…

Peadar Mogan of St. Naul’s…

 

 

Throughout the week, we asked the public to send in photos from Donegal’s previous All-Ireland wins in 1992 and 2012…

We sent Lee Gooch out and about to various communities in the county.

Here’s Lee live from Naomh Conaill GAA Club on Around The North-West with John Breslin…

Lee was also in Glenswilly…

And here’s Lee at St. Michael’s GAA Club…

Mr. Gooch was up to no good as usual as he took a sneaky flag-planting trip to Kerry…

Darragh Crawford is a Donegal Super Fan!

Darragh called into the studio to speak to Michaela Clarke about the big game and his mission to visit every GAA Club in Donegal…

 

 

 

