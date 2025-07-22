Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Back: Highland’s Road to Croker – Big Match Countdown LIVE Show

In the lead up to the All-Ireland Final, Highland Radio’s “Road to Croker” in association with Highland Motors, supporting the Donegal GAA Team Training Fund and the North West Special Olympics came live from the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny.

Over five hundred joined us in the venue for a night of football talk and live entertainment.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney hosted the event, on a night stacked with All Ireland winners – from 1992 Anthony Molloy, Martin McHugh and Tony Boyle, from 2012 Ryan Bradley and Frank McGlynn and 2021 winner with Tyrone Ronan McNamee.

David James, Darren Boot and David Craig sang Donegal song’s as Highland set the tone for All Ireland Final week.

Click on links below to listen back to the show

Part 1:

Part 2:

Top Stories

farm
News, Audio

Co Tyrone man who lost limb in farm accident says farm tragedies happen too often

22 July 2025
Muff Driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for additional resources for Gardai to combat anti-social driving in Donegal

22 July 2025
ESRI-New-Irish-Logo-scaled
News

ESRI finds attitudes to immigration are more negative in disadvantages communities

22 July 2025
Dail
News, Top Stories

Cabinet to sign off on €100bn worth of capital spending today

22 July 2025
Advertisement

