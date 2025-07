A caravan has been stolen from Tullygay in Letterkenny between midnight on Friday last and 8:30 am yesterday.

The motor is a Bailey Pegasus GT65, is white in colour, and is a 2014 model.

The public is asked to report any sightings of the caravan between those dates or to report if they see a similar type for sale on a second-hand basis; they are asked to let gardaí know.