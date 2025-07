A Donegal Councillor is urging the Housing Minister to ‘put the brakes’ on the Office of the Planning Regulator.

Minister James Browne has written to local authorities today urging them to change their local development plans to zone significantly more land for housing.

Donegal Councillor Gerry McMonagle says they attempted to zone more land last year but those decisions were blocked by the OPR.

He’s urging the minister to ensure that land which is already serviced can be built on………….