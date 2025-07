The Government has appointed current Deputy Commissioner Justin Kelly as the new Garda Commissioner.

He will replace Drew Harris when he retires on September 1st.

The role, with a salary of at least €314,000, will see Mr Kelly appointed to a five-year term or until the retirement age of 62.

Former Garda Sergeant in Donegal, Christy Galligan, says policing needs to change, and he hopes the new commissioner oversees that: