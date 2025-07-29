Gardai probing Sunday night assault in Ballybofey

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault that happened at Navenny Street, Ballybofey, on Sunday night last between 9.30 and 9.50.

A man reported that he was assaulted near the junction with Chestnut Road between those times by another man.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch with Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.

They’re also appealing to anyone who travelled in that area with a dash-cam between those times to make the footage available to us.