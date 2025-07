An investigation has been launched after a hit-and-run incident in Carrigans.

The two-vehicle collision happened at Castruse on Friday last, just before midnight.

While the driver and passenger of one car, who were uninjured, remained at the scene, the other driver fled on foot.

Gardaí are asking those who may have witnessed the incident or anyone travelling in that area with a dash-cam between 11.30 pm and half past midnight to come forward.