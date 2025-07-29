‘I want the people of Donegal know that they’re going to get the best of care at LUH’ – Health Minister

The Health Minister says her desire is that Letterkenny University Hospital will be a place for people to want to come and work, and where the best care will be delivered for the people of Donegal.

Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill announced yesterday that a two-theatre surgical hub will be delivered for the hospital along with 30 ambulatory day oncology chairs.

She also committed to working towards a plan for the future development of Letterkenny University Hospital.

Minister Carroll MacNeill says the plan will be led locally:

Letterkenny University Hospital Manager, Seán Murphy, says yesterday’s announcement is significant.

He has also welcomed the Minister’s commitment to continued investment in the hospital: