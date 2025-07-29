Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

‘I want the people of Donegal know that they’re going to get the best of care at LUH’ – Health Minister

The Health Minister says her desire is that Letterkenny University Hospital will be a place for people to want to come and work, and where the best care will be delivered for the people of Donegal.

Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill announced yesterday that a two-theatre surgical hub will be delivered for the hospital along with 30 ambulatory day oncology chairs.

She also committed to working towards a plan for the future development of Letterkenny University Hospital.

Minister Carroll MacNeill says the plan will be led locally:

 

Letterkenny University Hospital Manager, Seán Murphy, says yesterday’s announcement is significant.

He has also welcomed the Minister’s commitment to continued investment in the hospital:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

luh-new-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘I want the people of Donegal know that they’re going to get the best of care at LUH’ – Health Minister

29 July 2025
Pro Social Ireland Crossroads Programme Launch
News

Programme to educate young drivers about road safety launched in Donegal

29 July 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, July 28th

28 July 2025
strabane psni station
News

Police investigating sectarian hate crime after wreaths stolen from Strabane Cenotaph

28 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

luh-new-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘I want the people of Donegal know that they’re going to get the best of care at LUH’ – Health Minister

29 July 2025
Pro Social Ireland Crossroads Programme Launch
News

Programme to educate young drivers about road safety launched in Donegal

29 July 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, July 28th

28 July 2025
strabane psni station
News

Police investigating sectarian hate crime after wreaths stolen from Strabane Cenotaph

28 July 2025
Uisce Éireann works
News

Work to begin shortly on €3.4m water upgrade in St Johnston

28 July 2025
IMG_2627
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health Minister anticipates LUH Surgical Hub will be delivered in two years

28 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube