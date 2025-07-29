Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
SF Spokesperson says the family of Private Sean Rooney have not received justice

 

The conviction of a number of people in Lebanon in connection with the murder of Donegal based UN peacekeeper Private Sean Rooney does not bring any closure to his family or the state according to the Sinn Fein Defence Spokesperson.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Ruari O’Murchu said there are still serious questions to be asked of the UN and the Lebanese authorities, not least regarding the whereabouts of Mohommad Ayed, who was convicted of his murder………

 

You can hear the full conversation between Deputy O’Murchu and Greg Hughes here –

 

 

Top Stories

GARDA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former Donegal Garda Sergeant hopes new Commissioner will deliver policing change

29 July 2025
Development Plan Thumbnail
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC tried to zone more land for housing, but was blocked by the OPR – McMonagle

29 July 2025
burnfoot sign
News, Audio

DCC says Burnfoot Flood Relief Scheme remains a priority

29 July 2025
Breast Milk Donation
News, Audio

Breastfeeding mothers urged to donate milk

29 July 2025
