SF Spokesperson says the family of Private Sean Rooney have not received justice

The conviction of a number of people in Lebanon in connection with the murder of Donegal based UN peacekeeper Private Sean Rooney does not bring any closure to his family or the state according to the Sinn Fein Defence Spokesperson.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Ruari O’Murchu said there are still serious questions to be asked of the UN and the Lebanese authorities, not least regarding the whereabouts of Mohommad Ayed, who was convicted of his murder………

You can hear the full conversation between Deputy O’Murchu and Greg Hughes here –