Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Five Points, Killybegs, Bruckless, St. John’s point, Dunkineely and surrounding areas.

Works are now scheduled to take place until 6:30pm.

Meanwhile, another burst main in Ballyargus, Redcastle, Greencastle, Moville is causing supply disruptions.

These works are scheduled to take place until midday.

Uisce Eireann recommend that those affected allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.