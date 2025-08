Cathal O’Brien hit 13 points for St. Eunan’s as they defeated Sean MacCumhaills in this afternoon’s Donegal Senior Hurling Semi-Final at O’Donnell Park.

The Letterkenny side ran out comfortable 4-25 to 2-07 winners with Peter Kelly (2), Conor Parke and Cian Randals netting the goals.

After the game, top-scorer O’Brien told Highland’s Chris Ashmore it was “one of those days where everything went right”…