Conor Tourish looks ahead to clash with Bray at Finn Park – “We’ve been hard to beat at home all year”

Finn Harps’ Conor Tourish

Finn Harps played well in large parts but fell to a 2-1 defeat to Wexford in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Ferrycarrig Park last night.

The Ballybofey side hit the front just before half-time and deservedly led at the break but the home side struck twice in the second period to earn the three points.

Harps are back in action on Monday evening against Bray Wanderers at Finn Park.

Experienced defender Conor Tourish spoke to Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Saturday Sport this afternoon.

Tourish spoke about last night’s performance and looked ahead to the game against Bray…

