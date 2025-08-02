Cricket: Donemana win North-West Senior Cup

Donemana are North West Senior Cup Champions for the 24th time after claiming a 203-run win over last year’s winners Newbuildings at Beechgrove.

On Day 1 yesterday, it was Donemana who came out on top after they set 250 for 9.

Defending champions Newbuildings could only manage 224 before they were bowled out in their chase yesterday evening.

This afternoon, Donemana made 267 for the loss of 8 wickets after their 50 overs.

Newbuildings could only manage 90 runs in their innings as Donemana ran out comfortable winners in the end.

It’s the club’s first North-West Senior Cup success since 2020 and the 24th in their history.