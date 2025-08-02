Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Cricket: Donemana win North-West Senior Cup

Donemana are North West Senior Cup Champions for the 24th time after claiming a 203-run win over last year’s winners Newbuildings at Beechgrove.

On Day 1 yesterday, it was Donemana who came out on top after they set 250 for 9.

Defending champions Newbuildings could only manage 224 before they were bowled out in their chase yesterday evening.

This afternoon, Donemana made 267 for the loss of 8 wickets after their 50 overs.

Newbuildings could only manage 90 runs in their innings as Donemana ran out comfortable winners in the end.

It’s the club’s first North-West Senior Cup success since 2020 and the 24th in their history.

Top Stories

Photo of Vanessa Whyte (centre) with Sara Rutledge and James Rutledge
News, Audio, Top Stories

Funeral of Vanessa Whyte and her two children hears there are “no words” to describe their loss

2 August 2025
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at the scene of serious collision in Kerrykeel

2 August 2025
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Top Stories

Wind and rain warning in place for Donegal for Bank Holiday Monday as Storm Floris approaches

2 August 2025
depositphotos_38637003-stock-photo-supermarket-cart
News

Food Safety Authority issues recall of turkey burgers over possible presence of salmonella

2 August 2025
Advertisement

