A road closure is in place at Main Street, Kerrykeel, due to a serious road traffic collision.

Diversions will be in place for Portsalon/Fanad traffic via R-268 Knockalla coast road and R-247 Rathmullan to Kerrykeel Rd.

Traffic can also use the Harry Blaney Bridge via the R-245 to avoid this area.

Gardaí are asking motorists to take an alternative route if possible.