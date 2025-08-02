English breezes into 800m Final at National T&F Championships

Mark English has eased his way into tomorrow’s Men’s 800M Final at the National Senior Track & Field Championships in Santry.
Highland’s Ciaran Cannon spoke to Patsy McGonigle to get more on that story plus some news of medals for local athletes…
