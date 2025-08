The Food Safety Authority has issued another recall – due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

The products in question are Hogan’s Farm Turkey Burgers, with a use by date of July 26th.

The F-S-A-I says, although the date has passed, the burgers are suitable for freezing – and is urging the public to check their freezers for the implicated batch.

Consumers are urged not to eat the affected products and dispose of them or return them to the store where purchased.