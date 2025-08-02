Funeral of Vanessa Whyte and her two children hears there are “no words” to describe their loss

The funeral of Vanessa Whyte and her children, James and Sara Rutledge, has heard there are “no words” to describe their loss.

All three died after they were shot at their home in Maguiresbridge in County Fermanagh on July 23rd.

GAA clubs from across Clare, Galway and Fermanagh formed a guard of honour, as their hearses arrived to the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Barefield in County Clare earlier.

Vanessa’s sister, Regina Whyte, spoke of the unthinkable pain the family has been through: