Mona McSharry has confirmed her intentions to continue her international swimming career.

There had been doubts about the Olympic bronze medallist’s future after she took a five-month break from the pool following the Paris Games.

The Sligo native, who trains at Marlin’s Swim Club in Ballyshannon, says she feels ‘re-fueled’ and that this week’s World Championships in Singapore have shown her that she’s not ready to retire yet.