Minister ‘surprised’ by public transportation obstacles faced in Milford MD

Minister for Rural Transport and Community Development Jerry Buttimer has heard direct calls for the improvement of bus services in Donegal.

During a visit to Killybegs last week, the Minister met with Cllr Declan Meehan, who discussed a number of issues in relation to the infrastructure and development of the county.

Cllr Meehan, from the Milford Municipal District, says the government needs to support the local link and expand its services in the area, using the 974 Downings to Letterkenny route, which passes through Milford, as an example.

He believes the Minister was shocked upon hearing the data: