Rally Finland: Kelly set to enter final day on top in Junior WRC Category

Frosses native Eamonn Kelly now leads the Junior WRC Category of Rally Finland and is having a fantastic rally alongside Conor Mohan in their Ford Fiesta Rally 3.

Kelly and Mohan set the fastest times out of all Junior competitors through Stages 14 and 17 in today’s action and are set to be in pole position heading into the fourth and final day of rally tomorrow.

Josh McErlean is also having a good rally.

The Derry man is alongside Eoin Treacy in a Ford Puma Rally 1 and currently sit 8th overall.

Home driver Kalle Rovanpera leads the rally by 36.1 seconds ahead of Japan’s Takamoto Katsuta.

Omagh’s Aaron Johnston is on the notes for Katsuta in their Toyota Yaris Rally 1.