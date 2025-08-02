RNLI seeking manager for its Portrush shop

Portrush RNLI is looking for a new Shop Manager to lead its retail team in generating the vital funds needed to support the station’s lifesaving work at sea.

Situated on the Causeway coast, Portrush Lifeboat Station was built in 1924, and is the closest of the North's ten lifeboat stations to Donegal. The Portrush crew are often called to help with rescues off the Donegal coast, and vice versa.

Portrush RNLI is looking for a new Shop Manager to lead its retail team in generating the vital funds needed to support the station’s lifesaving work at sea.

As well as raising much need funds, the Shop Manager will also promote the work of the RNLI to customers and raise awareness of key water safety messages.

The role will ideally suit someone who is local to the Portrush area and who will thrive on leading and coordinating a team of retail volunteers. They will help to recruit, build and inspire a team to deliver the smooth day-to-day running of the shop, offering a

great customer experience, and creating a friendly and welcoming environment.

The ideal candidate will be enthusiastic, have good communication skills and a personable manner. They will be organised and enjoy contributing as part of a team. Having some customer service-related skills or retail experience will be an advantage.

RNLI Retail Lead Brendan Breslin says: ‘Volunteering in this role will see the successful candidate make a difference in their local community, saving lives while learning new skills and gaining the satisfaction of giving back.

They will receive full training and acquire management experience through leading a diverse team. This is a busy but

rewarding role for the right candidate and I would encourage anyone who thinks they may have the time and the skills, to please put their application in.’

To find out more and apply, visit: https://volunteering.rnli.org/vacancy/shop-manager— portrush-592184.html

The closing date for applications is Sunday, 31 August.