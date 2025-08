Setanta are through to the Donegal Senior Hurling Final after a 1-22 to 2-12 win over last year’ champions Burt at O’Donnell Park this afternoon.

After the game, Setanta boss Mark Marley said he was “over the moon” to reach the final once again.

Here he is speaking to Highland’s Chris Ashmore…

Setanta will now play St. Eunan’s in the county decider in a month’s time…