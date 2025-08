Setanta will play St. Eunan’s in the 2025 Donegal Senior Hurling Final after today’s semi-finals at O’Donnell Park.

After St. Eunan’s overcame Sean MacCumhaills in the first last-four clash this afternoon, Setanta then defeated defending champions Burt by 1-22 to 2-12 in the second.

Chris Ashmore was live at full time as Setanta de-throned Burt…