St Eunan’s surge into Donegal Senior Hurling Final with big victory over Sean MacCumhaills

St. Eunan’s have progressed to the Donegal Senior Hurling Final after a 4-25 t0 2-07 win over Sean MacCumhaills at O’Donnell Park this afternoon.

The Letterkenny outfit were 1-15 to 1-06 ahead at the break with Peter Kelly hitting the net towards the end of the half to put them well in control.

It was more of the same in the second period as Naomh Adhmhnain eased to a 21-point win in the first of this afternoon’s semi-finals.

Second-half goals from Conor Parke, Cian Randalls and another for Kelly were aided by an exhibition of point-taking from Cathal O’Brien, who ended the day with 0-13 as he rushed off straight after the game to attend a wedding!

Chris Ashmore was live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…

St. Eunan’s will play either Setanta or reigning champions Burt in the county decider.