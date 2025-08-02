Wind and rain warning in place for Donegal for Bank Holiday Monday as Storm Floris approaches

Met Éireann has issued weather warnings for eight counties ahead of Storm Floris, which is due to make landfall tomorrow night.

A status yellow wind warning for Clare, Galway, Mayo and Sligo will come into effect at 2 o’clock on Monday morning and last until 1 o’clock on Monday afternoon.

Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal and Leitrim will come under a similar wind alert between the hours of 4am and 4pm on Monday.

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo and Galway between 2am and 10am on Monday.