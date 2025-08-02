Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Wind and rain warning in place for Donegal for Bank Holiday Monday as Storm Floris approaches

Met Éireann has issued weather warnings for eight counties ahead of Storm Floris, which is due to make landfall tomorrow night.

A status yellow wind warning for Clare, Galway, Mayo and Sligo will come into effect at 2 o’clock on Monday morning and last until 1 o’clock on Monday afternoon.

Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal and Leitrim will come under a similar wind alert between the hours of 4am and 4pm on Monday.

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo and Galway between 2am and 10am on Monday.

Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at the scene of serious collision in Kerrykeel

2 August 2025
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Top Stories

Wind and rain warning in place for Donegal for Bank Holiday Monday as Storm Floris approaches

2 August 2025
depositphotos_38637003-stock-photo-supermarket-cart
News

Food Safety Authority issues recall of turkey burgers over possible presence of salmonella

2 August 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News

Burst water mains affecting supply in Dunkineely and Greencastle

2 August 2025
