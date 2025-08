A woman in her 50s has died in a drowning incident in County Donegal.

Gardaí in Killybegs were alerted shortly after 7 o’clock yesterday evening that a swimmer had been taken from the water at Glencolmcille.

The woman was airlifted from the water and taken to Sligo University Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased a short time later.

A post-mortem exam will take place, and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.