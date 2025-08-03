Athletics: National long-jump title for Lauren Callaghan

Finn Valley AC’s Lauren Callaghan has claimed national glory as she won the long jump at the National Senior Track & Field Championships in Santry this afternoon.
With more on that story, here’s our Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonigle…
