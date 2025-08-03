Boxing: “World Of Havoc” win for Alesha-Mullis Boyle in Florida

There were mixed fortunes for Donegal boxers in the USA at the finals of the “World of Havoc” competition that took place yesterday in Orlando, Florida.

In the 66kg female final, Dungloe’s Alesha Mullis-Boyle locked horns with the highly-fancied Summer Jackson.

This was a ding-dong battle with the Donegal fighter taking a deserved points win and earning the gold medal.

Unfortunately, Dunfanaghy star Carys McFadden came out on the wrong side of a split-decision to hometown favourite Sophia Ortis in the 46kg final.

Two Castles Olympic boxer Conan McSorley turned in a veteran’s display in what was to be his forth contest of this competition when he defeated America’s Josiah McComb on points to take the gold medal back to County Tyrone.