Burt were beaten 1-22 to 2-12 by Setanta in the second of yesterday’s Donegal Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals at O’Donnell Park.

The reigning champions never really got out of the blocks and manager Enda McDermott says the better team won.

McDermott had “no complaints” about the result of the game but brought up the issue of the hurling schedule when he spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore afterwards…