Detectives in Omagh investigating sudden death

Detectives in Omagh are investigating the circumstances surrounding a sudden death yesterday.

Just before 2.05pm, police received a report from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service that a vehicle, a silver Mitsubishi Lancer GS2, was on fire in the Rylagh Road area of the town.

As fire officers extinguished the blaze, they discovered that, tragically, a person had died as a result of the fire.

The incident is being treated as arson, and enquiries as to how the person came to be beside the vehicle are ongoing.

The PSNI are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area between midday and 2.15pm yesterday, who may have noticed anything suspicious, to contact them on 101.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who had dashcam or other footage and would also like to hear from anyone who may have noticed this particular vehicle.