Donegal County Council issues safety advice as Storm Floris prepares to make landfall

With the onset of Storm Floris, Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Rain and Wind warning for Donegal with wet and unseasonably windy weather forecast.

Donegal County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team has been monitoring the approaching weather pattern over the weekend and will continue to monitor all local conditions as the storm progresses, and the public is being urged to exercise caution.

A Yellow Rainfall warning is in place from 2am until 10am tomorrow with spells of heavy rain and a chance of thunder.

Possible impacts include: difficult travelling conditions, lightning damage and localised flooding.

A Yellow Wind warning is also in place from 4am until 4pm, with the potential of dangerous travelling conditions, impacts for outdoor events, structural damage, fallen trees, debris and loose objects, power outages, wave overtopping and localised flooding due to leaves.

The key public safety messages are:

  • Driving conditions may be hazardous, please drive with care and be mindful of other road users, particularly pedestrians and cyclists
  • High seas; the public are advised to stay away from coastal areas during this period. The Irish Coast Guard are appealing to people to “Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry”
  • Festival and event organisers are advised to ensure that all temporary structures are safely and securely erected, and to monitor weather updates
  • Those camping and caravanning should monitor the forecast and choose sheltered locations and avoid exposed sites on hillsides or cliffs
  • Monitor Met Éireann forecasts and or visit www.met.ie for the most up-to-date information. Information is available across social media platforms and other news media sources
  • ESB Networks is highlighting the dangers posed by fallen live wires and is advising the public and the emergency services to stay away from these fallen cables and to report such cases to it immediately. ESB Emergency Services can be contacted at 1800 372 999. The public can monitor www.PowerCheck.ie, for power restoration times
