Donegal County Council issues safety advice as Storm Floris prepares to make landfall

With the onset of Storm Floris, Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Rain and Wind warning for Donegal with wet and unseasonably windy weather forecast.

Donegal County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team has been monitoring the approaching weather pattern over the weekend and will continue to monitor all local conditions as the storm progresses, and the public is being urged to exercise caution.

A Yellow Rainfall warning is in place from 2am until 10am tomorrow with spells of heavy rain and a chance of thunder.

Possible impacts include: difficult travelling conditions, lightning damage and localised flooding.

A Yellow Wind warning is also in place from 4am until 4pm, with the potential of dangerous travelling conditions, impacts for outdoor events, structural damage, fallen trees, debris and loose objects, power outages, wave overtopping and localised flooding due to leaves.

The key public safety messages are: