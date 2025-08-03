Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardaí appealing for information following Kerrykeel collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious two-car collision in Kerrykeel.

It happened on Main Street, shortly before 11 o’clock yesterday morning.

The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 40s was seriously injured

His passenger, a female in her late teens, did not require immediate hospital treatment.

The driver of the second car, a woman in her 70s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for assessment.

The scene has been preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and traffic diversions remain in place.

Gardaí are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant camera footage, including dash cam, from the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station at (074) 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

