Man (20) arrested on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage in Strabane

Police investigating numerous reports of a man acting suspiciously in Strabane have made an arrest.

It was reported yesterday at around 11am, that a man had gained entry into a house in the Springhill Park area after attempting to enter into a number of properties in the area.

Officers attended and acted swiftly to arrest the man, aged 20, on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage.

The PSNI is urging members of the public to make sure doors are always locked, with windows secured, even if you are in the house, especially overnight.

