Outstanding English takes yet another National Senior title

Mark English took a tenth 800 metre national senior title on Sunday evening at Santry.
The Finn Valley AC athlete crossed the line in a time of 1:48.76 with Cillian McPhillips second and Andrew Thompson third.
English has never been beaten by an Irish athlete at national level in his career.
Highland’s Patsy McGonagle has the details:
Mark English (Finn Valley) claims his 10th National Senior Outdoor 800m title in commanding fashion with a time of 1:48.76 🤩
A true legend of Irish middle distance, English’s dominance stretches back over a decade, with multiple titles won since 2011.
Close behind, Cian Mc… pic.twitter.com/IaxUC0a1u8
— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) August 3, 2025
A determined Mark English speaks to David Gillick after he battled to win the Men’s 800m
Watch live now on RTÉ 2 📺 https://t.co/XnOP6grnB7 #RTESport pic.twitter.com/n294Ikozqb
— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 3, 2025