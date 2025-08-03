Outstanding English takes yet another National Senior title

Mark English took a tenth 800 metre national senior title on Sunday evening at Santry.

The Finn Valley AC athlete crossed the line in a time of 1:48.76 with Cillian McPhillips second and Andrew Thompson third.

English has never been beaten by an Irish athlete at national level in his career.

Highland’s Patsy McGonagle has the details:

Mark English (Finn Valley) claims his 10th National Senior Outdoor 800m title in commanding fashion with a time of 1:48.76 🤩 A true legend of Irish middle distance, English’s dominance stretches back over a decade, with multiple titles won since 2011. Close behind, Cian Mc… pic.twitter.com/IaxUC0a1u8 — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) August 3, 2025