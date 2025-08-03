Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
WRC: Exceptional Eamonn Kelly wins Junior Category of Rally Finland

Frosses driver Eamonn Kelly (R) and co-driver Conor Mohan (L) have won the Junior WRC Category of Rally Finland (Photo: Eamonn Kelly Rallying on Facebook)

There is brilliant news coming out of Rally Finland in the World Rally Championship this afternoon.

Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly has won the WRC Junior Section of the rally as he finished 8.3 seconds ahead of Australian Taylor Gill in 2nd spot.

It’s a fantastic result for the Frosses native as he claimed three stage wins over the course of the rally and is a thoroughly deserved winner.

Kelly was alongside Monaghan’s Conor Mohan who was in the navigator’s seat in their Ford Fiesta Rally 3.

Omagh co-driver Aaron Johnston is also on the podium in Finland.

Johnston was on the notes for Takamoto Katsuta as they finished 2nd overall behind home driver Kalle Rovanpera.

Derry’s Josh McErlean also went well – he finished 7th overall.

The WRC Junior Category after all 20 stages of Rally Finland

 

