Business Matters, Ep 257 – Sian McCann of the award winning Wild Fuschia Bakehouse

In this week’s programme Chris Ashmore has been finding out more about the Wild Fuschia Bakehouse in Dunfananghy which has won a string of awards and which announced recently that its Irish Scone Mix has been one of the products selected for this year’s Grow With ALdi  initiative which champions emerging Irish food producers, giving them the chance to have their products stocked nationwide.

He speaks with Sian McCann, owner, founder, MD and baker, about how she began the business, her previous working career, how it has evolved, online sales and the product range.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

